Police recover 570 stolen, lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore within 25 days

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police have successfully recovered 570 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.50 crore in the past 25 days. The recovered phones were ceremoniously handed over to their respective owners on Friday at the main conference hall of the Cyberabad Commission.

The officials in executing this operation include the DCP K Narasimha, who orchestrated the recovery efforts, and the dedicated police teams from various CCS units. These teams utilised the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace and recover the stolen devices.

Previously, the Cyberabad Police had been combating a surge in mobile phone thefts using a systematic approach. The operation involved tracking stolen devices through the CEIR portal and coordinating with local police stations to recover and return the phones to their rightful owners.

The DCP urged the public to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all States and Union Territories.

Narasimha highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.