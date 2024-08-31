Ranna Gill launches new store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: The new Ranna Gill store at Banjara Hills is everything one could imagine, with its shining, glittery decor and premium finish. The store boasts a wide range of stunning outfits designed to entice customers. During the store’s opening, CE had the opportunity to speak with the renowned designer, Ranna Gill, who expressed her excitement about launching a store in Hyderabad and her commitment to creating collections that resonate with her customers.

Reflecting on her new venture in Hyderabad, Ranna said, “I am very excited to be here and look forward to more exciting things to come.” When asked about the collection available at the store, she shared, “We have introduced our collection for Winter 2024, featuring lightweight lehengas and European tunic sets. I’m actually wearing one of the outfits from this collection.”

Discussing her choice to open a store in Hyderabad, Ranna emphasised, “You cannot be a relevant designer in the country today without having a store in Hyderabad. It is a very important city, especially in the fashion industry. Being here is mandatory; it is part of the growth.”

Speaking about Hyderabad’s fashion scene, she observed, “The women here are incredibly fashionable. They have a passion for fashion and love to express themselves. Hyderabad offers many places to celebrate life, and women here are embracing fashion in every sense.”

When asked about the inspiration behind her Winter collection, she said, “There is always inspiration behind every collection. I love nature, winter colours, and embellishments. It’s just festive.”

The store featured many black outfits, and Ranna commented on this, saying, “I love black; it’s timeless. Whether it’s now or two years from now, black always looks great. It provides value for money, and women feel comfortable and confident in it.”

Regarding her unique style and what defines her designs, Ranna stated, “I am a ready-to-wear western designer specialising in contemporary clothing. While we do create lightweight occasion wear like lehengas, my primary focus is on contemporary western wear — jackets, pants, dresses, and trousers. That’s what Ranna Gill represents.”