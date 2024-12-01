12-year-old, man held for thefts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Adibatla police on Saturday apprehended a 12-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man for committing thefts. The police have recovered 38 tolas of gold and a car.

According to the police, the arrested 38-year-old man was identified as Aruda, while Rushi (19) and Abhishek (25) were absconding. The accused hail from Madhya Pradesh.

A woman filed a complaint with the police on November 15 after she lost her handbag in a function hall.

Based on the complaint, the police began investigating and arrested the accused while they were committing a theft in the function hall.

The investigation revealed that the accused used the 12-year-old to commit thefts in crowded function halls. They also stole several bags in Karnataka.