Students demand UGC recognition for Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of students protested at the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University on Saturday, demanding the UGC recognition for their institution. The students said that their future would be in jeopardy as their degrees would have no value without the UGC recognition.

The students held placards and chanted slogans in the campus demanding that the state government and the university administration take urgent steps to get the UGC recognition for the university.

Later the Congress government renamed the university as Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University. However, the issue of UGC recognition was not addressed.

Neetu Singh, a second-year M Com student, told TNIE, “We have been demanding the UGC recognition and we had submitted a representation to the college administration two months ago. We have our semester exams scheduled in February and we are worried about our future as the degrees will hold no value after we pass out, unless we get the UGC recognition.”