23 projects at Rs 5.9K cr to help ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With a primary focus on reducing traffic congestion and improving overall traffic efficiency, 23 projects (32 works) across five packages have been proposed under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme at an estimated cost of Rs 5,942 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the H-CITI programme by laying foundation stones for several projects during the “Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavalu” event under Hyderabad Rising this week. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will implement the programme in collaboration with various city departments.

Based on a Comprehensive Traffic Study conducted by HMDA, GHMC has developed an infrastructure improvement plan to address traffic congestion arising from Hyderabad’s rapid commercial growth over the last decade. This includes critical upgrades such as flyovers, RuBs, RoBs, tunnel corridors, and stormwater drainage systems.

Of the planned 32 projects, 15 were proposed last year under the previous BRS government, which granted administrative sanction but failed to allocate the required funds under the Special Development Fund (SDF). Consequently, these works could not commence. GHMC is now awaiting administrative approval for 23 works under H-CITI. The programme’s expenditure will be covered by the Budget allocated annually to assist GHMC.

To ensure timely execution, GHMC will invite tenders for flyover and RoB projects under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode. Land and property acquisition, along with utility shifting, will be carried out simultaneously to avoid delays. Additionally, PMC agencies will be engaged through separate tenders for supervision, quality control, and assurance of all works executed under the EPC system.