Arrested AEE is ACB’s second biggest catch, had a bribe menu

HYDERABAD: Incarcerated Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the irrigation department Herur Nikesh Kumar has been sent to judicial remand till November 13 in a case of Disproportionate Assets (DA). The development unfolded after ACB officials produced him at a special judge’s residence on Sunday.

The case is said to be the second biggest catch by the ACB after the apprehension of former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Ch Devika Rani in 2019 and HMDA Director (Town Planning) Shiva Balakrishna earlier this year. While DA worth Rs 30 crore (government value) were seized from Devika, unregistered properties worth Rs 9 crore (government value) were seized from Balakrishna. The market value of the seized properties ran into hundreds of crores.

On Saturday, the officials unearthed the alleged DA worth Rs 17.73 crore (government value) from Nikesh Kumar during the searches conducted at 23 locations, including his residence in PBEL City in Gandhipet. However, the assets are estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore.

“Like in Moinabad, he registered two acres of land for Rs 16 lakh but the market value of the land is Rs 3.6 crore. It is impossible to purchase such highly valued land for Rs 16 lakh,” the sources said.

An official source told TNIE that Kumar was sent to Chanchalguda jail and searches pertainig to his bank accounts will continue on Monday. “Apart from several properties, one locker has been identified so far in the SBI. He also made investments worth several dollars were also done in an online trading company and he made regular foreign visits,” he said.

Bribe fixed for NOCs

A major chunk of Nikesh Kumar’s illegal wealth came via issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to applicants who sought building permissions for construction through the TG-bPASS portal. He started the service in 2013 and since 2021 his jurisdiction has been Gandipet.

“Most of the applicants, who applied for NOC, were from real estate companies. Applicants have to take NOC from the departments of Revenue, Irrigation and HMDA for the construction to be done near a water body to see if there is a breach or not,” the source said.