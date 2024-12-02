Sunny Leone cancels show as cops refuse permission

HYDERABAD: The Illuzion Club & Kitchen in Jubilee Hills reportedly cancelled an event where Sunny Leone was scheduled to perform on November 30. Sources said that Jubilee police refused to give permission for the event.

It is reported that as many as 500 persons had purchased tickets through BookMyShow, a ticketing platform, for the event, which was set to take place from 11 pm to 12.30 am.

The platform’s description of the show read, “Get ready for an electrifying night as Sunny Leone sets the stage on fire with her live performance at Illuzion Club & Kitchen in Hyderabad. Experience the glamour, energy, and charisma of this Bollywood icon up close in an unforgettable evening of music, dance and entertainment.”

However, after the show was not permitted, the Illuzion organisers announced that Sunny Leone’s show was “cancelled due to her health issues and would not be performing today. However, the club will continue with Hollywood Night as planned.”

Expressing dismay, the club also apologised for causing inconvenience to customers.