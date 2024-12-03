‘Discipline is key to success’

HYDERABAD: Sports isn’t an easy field — years of focus, sacrifice, and hard work go into clinching medals for one’s country. Despite all the hardships, young sportsmen, time and again have made India proud on the international arena. And badminton champion HS Prannoy, who won bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships and at the 2022 Asian Games, is one such shining star. At the recent inauguration of the Victor experience centre, the shuttle star spoke to CE exclusively about his journey, years in Hyderabad, and more.

Tell us about your journey as a badminton player.

I’ve been playing badminton professionally for 22 years now. After I shifted to Hyderabad about 15 years ago, my career graph improved due to the opportunities here; I was very lucky to be a part of that group being trained by Pullela Gopichand sir. There are two to three years of good badminton left in me and there are a lot of things I want to achieve.

Can you take us through your practice sessions, daily routine, and diet?

My daily routine is fixed: Wake up at 7 am, practice from 9 to 11 am, finish lunch, another session from 3 to 5.30 pm. The last five years have been more lenient because from 27-years onwards, I started taking care of my body differently.

You cannot push yourself and train like you did when you were a junior. I am trying to find a balance between sports and family life. If you want to have a long career as a sportsperson, discipline is key. Diet, training and recovery are important. Playing on the court is secondary to these. Today, there is a lot of information available on social media, making it easier to learn.

What are the challenges that you came across in this journey?

I think the first challenge comes when you are at school and in a position where you want to study and play. Sports is a risky field — one out of 100 kids may eventually make it to the top five and the rest 99 are left somewhere in the middle. It is especially risky in India, where you don’t have enough support at the grassroots level.

But my parents were very supportive when it came to the decision-making. There will be many times when you are injured and might not be able to play like how you have to.