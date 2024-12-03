Govt green signal for Begumpet RoB repairs

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) on railway tracks in Begumpet, which has been in a state of neglect for the last several years, will soon have a make-over.

The state government has finally given a green signal to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up comprehensive retro-fitting for Begumpet RoB at Begumpet Railway Station at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The crucial RoB connects important areas of the twin cities, including Secunderabad, Somajiguda and Panjagutta. On a daily basis, thousands of commuters use the Begumpet RoB from Somajiguda and Ameerpet to go to Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, Paradise and Secunderabad and vice versa.

The present condition of the bridge is affecting the safety and durability of the structure and needs immediate restoration. The RoB, constructed in 1980, had done away with the level crossing at Begumpet Railway Station.

The RoB was initially constructed as four lane bi-directional bridge and later enhanced to six lane in the year 2009 by adjoining two lane uni-directional flyover at Greenlands from the previous Chief Minister’s Camp Office to Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. Because of the heavy traffic movement, reinforcement got exposed on structural members, portal pier, girders and diaphragm.

During the monsoon season the water leakage was observed from the diaphragms and the girder portions which caused rusting to the exposed reinforcement affecting the strength of the structure. In view of the distressed condition, GHMC was asked to take up comprehensive retrofitting and restoration including replacement of bearings and commence other necessary restoration works.

The GHMC which appointed a consultant M/s Stedrant Technoclinic Private Limited in 2022 conducted a detailed investigation including non-destructive tests such as ultrasonic pulse velocity test, rebound hammer test, carbonation test, half-cell potential difference measurement test on the old Begumpet RoB and submitted a report.

The findings found the exposure of reinforcement, severe corrosion of main re-bars observed in girders, all bearing pads are under severe distress/distortion. Expansion joints found clogged and are not functioning. Surface honey combs were observed in concrete on structural members such as deck slab, girders and diaphragms.