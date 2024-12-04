A dive into the hidden world of navroze

HYDERABAD: The walls of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad displayed something the world had never seen before — the hidden world of Navroze Contractor, a cinematographer fondly known as ‘NC’.

The photographs weren’t just pictures but glimpses of life, capturing the essence of people, places, and passion. ‘Photography strictly prohibited’, curated by Anuj Ambalal, Himanshu Panchal, and Sanjiv Shah as part of the Indian Photo Festival, felt like opening a treasure chest of memories belonging to someone who had quietly kept the pictures to himself for decades — just like the man behind the camera.

“Navroze was a man of many interests — his love for jazz, motorcycles, and traditional sports was as infectious as his personality. But this retrospective exhibit revealed another dimension of his world, which is his love for people,” said filmmaker Deepa Dhanraj.

From candid frames of jazz musicians and Kushti Akhadas in Dharwar to intimate portraits of people from various walks of life, the photographs on display told a story of empathy and understanding.

Walking through the gallery felt like stepping into NC’s mind. The images seemed alive, whispering tales of their subjects. The jazzy melodies accompanying black-and-white portraits of musicians transported spectators to dimly lit concert halls.

The monochrome shots of Kushti wrestlers exuded strength and culture, grounding the viewer in tradition. And the most striking aspect — his interest in people — came to life in frames that had never been shown to the public until now.

These photos carried an intimacy that made the exhibit feel like an invitation into NC’s private world. “He had a unique gift of connecting with people of all ages and across societal divides. He loved observing, meeting, and talking to people, even when he wasn’t shooting,” mentioned Sanjiv Shah in the note.