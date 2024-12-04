Demystifying night workouts

HYDERABAD: People walking in with gym bags slung over their shoulders, stretching their arms and legs before heading to the treadmills, rowing machines, or stationary bikes while others are already sweating amid their workouts — this is a common scene at any gym late in the evening or at night.

Now, have you ever wondered whether working out at the end of the day leaves a person worn out? Well, a research article titled "The Pros and Cons of Morning and Evening Exercise" suggests that exercising in the evening acts as an outlet for stress release after a whole day’s work. Additionally, the mind will also be clearer, given that the last task before unwinding is working out.

A good number of people opt to work out in the evening and night, reflecting the evolving lifestyles of people.

Dr Shyam Kalavalapalli, an endocrinologist and founder of Idea Clinics, Hyderabad, explained, “Endorphins, often referred to as feel-good hormones, are released during physical activity, including nighttime workouts. So, exercising at night can lead to an increase in endorphins, promoting a sense of well-being and relaxation by reducing stress and anxiety levels. This can be particularly beneficial after a long day.”

But solely relying on gymming to help release stress may not always be the right path to tread. Dr G Padmaja, head and professor, Centre for Health Psychology, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, cautioned that while it is alright for people to have a cognitive diversion by working out at the gym — which helps regulate thought patterns at the end of the day — it is nevertheless important to note potential downsides.

She added, “But when it becomes the lone method for a person to escape stress and distress, it can be counterproductive as unresolved issues may continue to resurface.”

Physical activity, though, undeniably improves insulin sensitivity, which is the ability of the body’s cells to absorb glucose, regardless of the time in the day. This glucose absorption helps fuel the body. Dr Shyam pointed out, “Studies indicate that exercising in the evening can enhance insulin sensitivity when compared to when it’s done in the morning.”