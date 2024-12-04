Demystifying night workouts

HYDERABAD: People walking in with gym bags slung over their shoulders, stretching their arms and legs before heading to the treadmills, rowing machines, or stationary bikes while others are already sweating amid their workouts — this is a common scene at any gym late in the evening or at night.
Now, have you ever wondered whether working out at the end of the day leaves a person worn out? Well, a research article titled "The Pros and Cons of Morning and Evening Exercise" suggests that exercising in the evening acts as an outlet for stress release after a whole day’s work. Additionally, the mind will also be clearer, given that the last task before unwinding is working out.
A good number of people opt to work out in the evening and night, reflecting the evolving lifestyles of people.
Dr Shyam Kalavalapalli, an endocrinologist and founder of Idea Clinics, Hyderabad, explained, “Endorphins, often referred to as feel-good hormones, are released during physical activity, including nighttime workouts. So, exercising at night can lead to an increase in endorphins, promoting a sense of well-being and relaxation by reducing stress and anxiety levels. This can be particularly beneficial after a long day.”
But solely relying on gymming to help release stress may not always be the right path to tread. Dr G Padmaja, head and professor, Centre for Health Psychology, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, cautioned that while it is alright for people to have a cognitive diversion by working out at the gym — which helps regulate thought patterns at the end of the day — it is nevertheless important to note potential downsides.
She added, “But when it becomes the lone method for a person to escape stress and distress, it can be counterproductive as unresolved issues may continue to resurface.”
Physical activity, though, undeniably improves insulin sensitivity, which is the ability of the body’s cells to absorb glucose, regardless of the time in the day. This glucose absorption helps fuel the body. Dr Shyam pointed out, “Studies indicate that exercising in the evening can enhance insulin sensitivity when compared to when it’s done in the morning.”
While many believe that exercising in the evening or night disturbs sleep, a study published on ScienceDirect showed that acute evening High Intensity Exercise (HIE) performed before bedtime does not disrupt nighttime sleep in healthy young and middle-aged adults without sleep disorders.
However, intense exercises ending one hour prior to bedtime may disrupt sleep, added the research. “This is due to the release of endorphins, which makes a person active and energised, causing them to toss and turn in bed,” explained the endocrinologist.
Food intake
For individuals who are on the bandwagon of night workouts, meal timings and food choices become important aspects for quality performance, recovery, and sleep. Goutham Kumar, senior nutritionist at Idea Clinics, said that breakfast is for boosting, lunch is for healing, and dinner is for recovery. So, the calorie intake at night should be lower compared to the other two meals in the day.
He advised, “Complete your dinner, which should be packed with protein and healthy fats, between 6 pm and 7 pm or at least two hours prior to the exercise session. This ensures optimal performance.” The nutritionist emphasised that after
the workout, it is important to replenish your glucose stores and aid in muscle repair by eating appropriate amounts of food that is rich in protein such as eggs, grilled chicken, protein shakes or bars.
While there are many benefits that are associated with evening and late evening workouts, doctors advise that ultimately, it is important to listen to your body, draw boundaries, and consult a trainer and healthcare professional if there are any medical issues.