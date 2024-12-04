Extending a helping hand

HYDERABAD: Let’s say you have a case of the seasonal sniffles. What do you do? You have some Irani chai, apply some relief-giving ointment over your nose and chest, and call it a day. If those sniffles turn into a fever that just won’t relent, you head to a doctor who takes care of the rest.

Whether it is a relatively minor issue like this or a major heart surgery, India has the healthcare professionals, equipment, and facilities for it. And we in the city are spoiled for choice, not realising that the going is tough for those beyond borders, who come here as medical tourists for treatment and recovery.

“The conditions are abysmal in several African countries. There are hospitals but no doctors, poor hygienic conditions, and sub-optimal healthcare facilities,” said Dr Venugopal Pareek, a senior consultant bariatric and gastrointestinal surgeon at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills.

He added that every month, around 1,200 to 1,500 medical tourists come to Hyderabad. “They mainly come from Africa, the Middle East, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.”

The doctor, who does around four medical tourist consultations every day and performs 15 to 20 surgeries each month, explained, “People from countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia usually come here for treatments and surgeries related to weight loss, hernias, and gastrointestinal and gallbladder issues.

But patients from African nations come here to get treated for thyroid issues, piles, hemorrhoids, heart problems, orthopedic problems, and cancers.”

But what about the numerous bottlenecks they encounter? Language barriers, transport, food, accommodation, and most importantly, finding the right doctor. MediJourn, one of Asia’s leading medical value travel companies, has been offering a seamless and tech-enabled experience for patients seeking cost-effective treatment in India and other nations.

Founder Ishaan Dodhiwala decoded the process, explaining, “MediJourn has 650 partners and 27 offices across the world that essentially provide medical tourist leads. Doctors are important partners, directing patients to us so they can get better medical treatment in another country. We connect these patients to the appropriate hospital and doctor and actively guide them through the visa process as well.”

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Ishaan expressed that the city is an exemplar of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, treating guests with utmost love and care. In India, MediJourn has tied up with Apollo Hospitals.