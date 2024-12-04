INTERVIEW | ‘Fortunate to always get a lot of love’: Singer Rekha Bharadwaj

HYDERABAD: Kabira, Judaai, Genda Phool, Ghagra, Darling haven’t we all jived to these hit songs at birthdays, weddings, and other get-togethers? There is something about the way each note in these songs is rendered — it isn’t just her silky yet utterly sharp voice but an indescribable emotion which endears itself to your heart instantly.

Rekha Bharadwaj captivated us all with some beautiful Sufi renditions and her popular hits at the ‘Pandit Jasraj’s 52nd Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’, organised by the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation in CCRT, Madhapur. Catching her breath after a tremendous performance, the veteran speaks to CE about her music, performance in Hyderabad, and more.

Excerpts

You sang some beautiful Sufi songs at the event. What do you think about the role of women in the Sufi tradition?

Sufi — it is basically poetry. When dervishes whirl, they keep their right hand facing up to receive God’s blessings and left hand pointing down to share those blessings with the Earth.

While only male qawwals can perform in dargahs due to religious reasons, there are wonderful female qawwali singers out there too; qawwali comes from the heart. One beautiful thing about Sufism is that it talks about howhumans must genuinely accept that they carry ego, jealousy, and other negative emotions, and work on resolving those emotions. We are human beings after all.

You started learning music along with your sister. Could you take us through your journey?

Growing up, there was an environment at home which always encouraged music. My father was a great lover of music and when my mother got married to him, she also became deeply interested in music. He made all of us learn music. My sister used to wake up at 4.30 am and practice Hindustani Classical music with the tanpura. We even had a radio which would play a variety of songs.