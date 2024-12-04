Man held for killing constable sister over intercaste marriage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ibrahimpatnam police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for killing his sister, who was a constable at Hayathnagar police station, over her choice to marry a person from another caste.

According to police, the victim, Kongara Nagamani, married a man and received 1 acre of land as pasupu-kumkuma at the time of her wedding in 2014. However, due to matrimonial disputes, she left him and obtained a divorce in 2022.

During her stay in Raipole, Nagamani became acquainted with a villager, Bandari Srikanth, who belongs to the SC (Mala) community, and the two fell in love. Despite her family’s disapproval, she returned the 1-acre land to her brother and main accused, Kongara Paramesh, in an attempt to gain their acceptance for her wedding to Srikanth. When they continued to oppose the union, she married him against their wishes on November 10.

Tensions escalated when Nagamani demanded the return of her 1-acre land from Paramesh. This fueled further animosity in the accused, who was reportedly feeling humiliated by relatives over his sister’s intercaste marriage. Resentful, he hatched a plan to kill her. He purchased a knife (kammakathi) and reportedly kept it in his car.

According to the police, Paramesh sought help from his friend, Achana Shiva, who is absconding, to track Nagamani’s movements. As part of their plan, Shiva provided information about her whereabouts over the phone. On Monday, Paramesh followed Nagamani, who was on her way to join duty at the Hayathnagar police station, in his car, deliberately hit her gearless scooter from behind, and then attacked her with the knife, slitting her throat. Nagamani succumbed to her injuries on the spot.