‘AI is the future of tech’

HYDERABAD: For the better part of the 20th century, technology was cradled by the West. The rest of the world looked on in awe as all sorts of never-before-seen machines — radio, TV, computer, headphones, cell phones, iPod, iPad or video games — took their first steps across the seas and beyond. But in the 21st century’s roaring twenties, there are no barriers.

While India globally consolidates its position in the AI, biotechnology, and defence tech spaces, zoom into Hyderabad and you will be taken aback by the sheer amount of ‘technovation’. Recently, the city’s premier innovation space, T-Hub, hosted Bryce Johnson, co-inventor of the Xbox Adaptive Controller and co-founder of Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab, for a MadScientist talk called ‘Democratising Gaming Tech for the World’.

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on the startup climate in Hyderabad?

Visiting T-Works and T-Hub showed me that the government here is very encouraging of startups. In fact, T-Hub is so much nicer than any startup place you would see in Silicon Valley! Inclusive Tech Lab is looking at possible partnerships with T-Works and IIIT-H. Hyderabad is a great place for startups — this is good news for companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

What are you most passionate about in the tech space?

Inclusivity and accessibility — it’s my entire world, really. I think of myself as an interaction designer for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Microsoft basically tells me to make our products the most accessible. In the Inclusive Tech Lab, we are focused on empowering PwDs to do more.

It’s amazing to me how enthusiastic people here are about accessibility. I especially think that India is leading the world in terms of accommodating blind users. In India, even if you empower 5% of PwDs — this number accounts for more people than the bottom 100 countries of the world — that will have a massive impact. India being a leader in accessibility and employment will have huge implications on other economies.