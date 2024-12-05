BRS MLA Harish Rao taken into custody for obstructing investigation against MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former Health Minister T Harish Rao was taken into preventive custody by Cyberabad police from Kondapur on Thursday morning for allegedly obstructing the investigation against party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.
Along with that, former Minister of Energy and MLA G Jagadish Reddy and party leader Rakesh Reddy Anugula were also taken into custody.
G Vineeth, DCP Madhapur, told TNIE, "Yesterday a case was registered against their MLA (Kaushik Reddy) in Banjara Hills police station and personnel from PS asked for our support in order to continue with the investigation. As these leaders were gathering in front of the MLA's house and hampering the proceedings, we took them in custody."
In a post on X after his arrest, Harish Rao termed the Congress's rule as demonic and alleged, "Indiramma Rajya...? Emergency rule? When I went to the police station to complain about phone tapping, a false case was filed against MLA Kaushik Reddy.
In the morning, police arrived at the MLA's house and tried to illegally arrest him.
"If I question this evil, I and the BRS leaders were treated badly. They are illegally arrested and taken to the police station. If I ask, they arrest me, if I question, they charge me, if I oppose, they threaten me.You are continuing your demonic rule by claiming to be a democratic rule."
Noting that he is not afraid of threats and illegal cases, Rao asserted that the people of Telangana will themselves teach a lesson to CM Revanth Reddy.
On Wednesday, a criminal case was registered against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and other persons for allegedly threatening an inspector.
According to police, the case was registered for unlawful assembly, using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and public nuisance.
It is alleged that the inspector was leaving the station for emergency field duty, a group of persons, led by the MLA (Kaushik Reddy), reportedly intercepted the officer’s vehicle by blocking it with another car and demanded that he get down.