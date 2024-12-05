BRS MLA Harish Rao taken into custody for obstructing investigation against MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former Health Minister T Harish Rao was taken into preventive custody by Cyberabad police from Kondapur on Thursday morning for allegedly obstructing the investigation against party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Along with that, former Minister of Energy and MLA G Jagadish Reddy and party leader Rakesh Reddy Anugula were also taken into custody.

G Vineeth, DCP Madhapur, told TNIE, "Yesterday a case was registered against their MLA (Kaushik Reddy) in Banjara Hills police station and personnel from PS asked for our support in order to continue with the investigation. As these leaders were gathering in front of the MLA's house and hampering the proceedings, we took them in custody."

In a post on X after his arrest, Harish Rao termed the Congress's rule as demonic and alleged, "Indiramma Rajya...? Emergency rule? When I went to the police station to complain about phone tapping, a false case was filed against MLA Kaushik Reddy.