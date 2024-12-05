Hygiene issues: GHMC to take portable loos on rent

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is introducing portable toilets to ensure neat and hygienic sanitation facilities during special occasions, including national and state festivals, government celebrations, and other major events. These portable toilets are self-contained and do not require pre-existing infrastructure such as sewerage connections.

The civic body plans to take on rent four types of portable toilets: regular portable toilets, portable bio-toilets, VIP toilets, and mobile portable toilets. These will be deployed at various locations based on demand and will come with high hygiene standards, continuous maintenance (including cleaning and washing), regular water supply, and transportation for one year.

A portable toilet also known as mobile toilet is a term covering different types of toilets with varied and distinguished features, It can be easily moved around, it can be easily taken to different locations during festivals and major government sponsored programmes.

Portable toilets, also known as mobile toilets, are versatile units that can be easily relocated. Unlike traditional toilets, they are not connected to the ground, septic tanks, or sewage systems. This makes them ideal for use during festivals and government-sponsored programmes.

To implement this plan, GHMC is empaneling agencies to provide portable toilets on a hire basis. An expression of interest has been invited to select firms with proven experience in offering such services for government or semi-government events. The chosen agencies will supply and maintain the portable toilets to ensure they meet the required standards.