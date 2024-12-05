Soil vs you

HYDERABAD: Social media has accelerated globalisation by breaking geographical barriers and enabling cultural exchange — this includes the adoption of diets from around the world. Traditionally millet, rice, and grain-consuming Indians are increasingly shifting to foods like quinoa, chia, and avocados. While these choices often stem from a desire for better health, are they as beneficial as they seem? Experts share their views with CE on World Soil Day.

“There is a reason the food is called a staple of a region — it is because the soil can hold it well due to its nature,” explains Vasudha Mathur, a registered dietitian based in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the growing interest in agriculture as a profession, she asks, “Are people knowledgeable about agriculture or is it just an investment, where the outcome is impacting everyone’s health?”

She highlights how these trends in agriculture and diet are contributing to alarming health changes. While conditions like obesity and diabetes were once prevalent in those over 40, she now observes them in people as young as 20 to 25.

The sustainability of these new crops is also a concern. While some crops like quinoa and oats can adapt to Indian soil without much harm, others may deplete its nutrients.

Dr Debashis Mandal, Head of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, stresses the importance of understanding a crop’s nutrient requirements.

“Some crops are exhaustive for the soil,” he explains, adding, “Soil is like a savings account. You need to deposit nutrients as much as you withdraw them. If you keep withdrawing without replenishing, the soil will eventually become unproductive.”

Dr Mandal suggests that if certain crops are grown in new regions, farmers must ensure the soil’s nutrient demands are met, potentially through prescription fertilisers or alternative sources. Ignoring these requirements can lead to long-term soil degradation, which inevitably impacts human health.