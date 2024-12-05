Woman crushed to death at Pushpa premier

HYDERABAD: The craze for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2: The Rule, cost a woman her life and left at least two persons with injuries, crushed by milling crowds at a theatre at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad late on Wednesday.

A large crowd had gathered at the Sandhya theatre at Musheerabad hoping to get hands on a ticket for the premier show, when matters got out of hand.

According to reports, 39-year-old Revathi, a resident of Dilshuknagar, had come to watch the movie with her husband Bhaskar and children Tej and Sanvi.

Due to the milling crowds, Revathi fell unconscious and was shifted to Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital, where she passed away. Her children remain under medical observation.

According to unconfirmed reports, Allu Arjun was watching the movie at the theatre when the incident occurred.