Woman dies, son injured as crowds throng theatre for 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds "jostled" at a film theatre here during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the cinema hall to have a glimpse of the actor, they said.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, police said.

A heavy crowd rushed ahead and the woman and her son, who were trying to enter inside the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the crowd, police said, based on preliminary investigation.