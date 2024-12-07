An elephant’s memoir of the Nizam’s rule

HYDERABAD: I love museums for how they let you peek into the past — like a time machine but with air-conditioning. The Salar Jung Museum is proof of this. Right at the entrance, they remind you how things were in the past by not accepting online payments. Nothing says "history" like struggling for exact change in 2024.

Inside, the museum is a one-man show of Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, aka Salar Jung III. Fun fact — he wasn’t even the main guy. He was just the Nizam’s finance minister — basically, Nirmala Sitharaman with a shopping problem.

During that reign — without doing any research because I can confidently say this — the oppressors probably had a good time, and the oppressed…the opposite, not so much. But isn’t that the story of every kingdom ever? Royalty gets palaces, and peasants get potatoes — if they’re lucky.

The argument of whether Nizam’s rule was a boon or bane depends entirely on which video’s comment section you’re scrolling through.

But since mankind is busy arguing over their historical hot takes, I’ve decided to fight the case for elephants. Yes, the gentle giants who served as royal Ubers, public relations mascots, and occasional battle tanks. This is their story — or at least the story of one elephant. Let’s call him Jumbo.

Jumbo wakes up one day, stretches his trunk, and is hit with a brutal reminder — my tusks are gone. He can’t forget; he’s an elephant. He tries drowning his sorrows with gallons of water but nothing helps. Sobriety and tusk-loss are a terrible combo.