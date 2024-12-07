INTERVIEW | Unabashedly Annu Kapoor

HYDERABAD: In front of the camera, there is an actor. Behind the camera, there is a director. On stage, there is a singer and in a studio, there is a radio disc jockey or TV presenter. Well, what if all these people were actually one person? Annu Kapoor — versatile is an understatement to describe a man who has played all sorts of characters on screen, right from a police inspector in 7 Khoon Maaf and a petty thief in Utsav to a comedic villain in Hum and an obsessive-compulsive sperm bank physician in Vicky Donor. In the city to render timeless melodies at ‘Pandit Jasraj’s 52nd Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’ in CCRT, Madhapur, the actor opened up to CE about his journey, perspectives on life, and more.

Excerpts.

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

I started my film career in this city! I vividly recall this — I gave my first shot on September 2, 1982, for the film Mandi, directed by Shyam Benegal. So, Hyderabad has an extremely special place in my heart and will continue to forever.

You’re an actor, singer, director, radio disc jockey, and TV presenter. What’s your favourite hat to wear?

See, 99.9% of people utter lies, so here’s my blunt answer — whichever brings me the most money! (laughs)

Your father ran a travelling Parsi theatre company and your mother was an Urdu teacher and trained classical singer. Is that where you got your interest in the performing arts from?

Actually, I never wanted to come into this field. Tough financial circumstances forced me to drop out after Class 10 and join my father’s theatre company. At that point, there was no big dream as such; I just wanted to have a better life, give my parents a better life, and give my children a better life. So, no big dreams, you just work hard! If success comes to you, well and good. If it doesn’t, it’s bad luck.