Seafood delights

HYDERABAD: Seafood lovers in the city, rejoice! Barbeque Nation at Banjara Hills has launched The Great Grill Loot Festival, a celebration of flavours and culinary delights, running until December 15. With a sumptuous spread of seafood delicacies, the festival promises an unforgettable dining experience. Here's a glimpse of the specially curated menu designed to delight your taste buds.

As we sat to enjoy our share of food, we were served the appetisers. The waiters, dressed as pirates, served food and also danced to the music. To highlight a few dishes, we first had the Golden Fried Calamari with Spicy Mayo, Golden Fried Prawns with Cajun Sauce. Then we had the Tandoori Crab which was very flavourful — a must-try dish.

Vegetarians were not disappointed; they had Water Chestnut with Sweet and Sour Sauce, Beetroot Rolls, Crispy Sweet Potato and Afghani Paneer Tikka.

Moving on, we had Lobster Fry, Grilled Prawns, Fish Cake, Octopus Fry, and Squid from the live counter. The Fish Cake tasted salty but all the other dishes from the live counter were good.

There was Seafood Biryani for the main course and not to forget, some Fish Curry and Crab Curry which made the meal even more interesting. We washed these delicacies down with some Watermelon Cooler, which made the experience even more delightful. On the barbeque skewers, we had Tandoori Prawns and Fish Tikka, both of which tasted absolutely delicious.

To wrap up this phenomenal gastronomic experience, we had Sitafal Kulfi and Honey and Almond Kulfi. It is safe to say that these delights took our tummies straight to food heaven.