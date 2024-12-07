Telangana on your table

HYDERABAD: Are they giving us pani puri?’ we thought, exchanging perplexed yet excited glances over our little plates. After all, we were surrounded by rustic, mud-coloured walls adorned with ikkat designs, dokra art, and aesthetic photographs of rural Telangana. But Terrai, a new restaurant nestled in Sattva Knowledge Park, Hitec City, gave us a tangy surprise — as we crushed the puri in our mouths, the burst of flavours made us shriek with joy: ‘It’s not pani, but Pachi Pulusu!’

After this refreshing start, we were served some soups, perfect for Hyderabad’s chilly winter days. The Horse gram Rasam with Puffed Rice Cookie on the side was intriguing; the rasam was uluvacharu, a horse gram gravy that pairs excellently even with biryani and roti. We could not resist dunking the cookie, topped with some horse gram paste, in the uluvacharu — delicious indeed! The non-vegetarian equivalent was Mutton Bone Marg with Mutton Toast. The mutton was perfectly cooked and surprisingly not very spicy, falling right off the bone, and the creamy green stew poured over it was just perfection. The keema on the toast was soft and tender, with a refreshing touch thanks to the pickled onion rings and microgreens on top.

And almost like Terrai’s kitchen had received a telepathic message from our growling tummies, we were served starters like Amaranth-coated Multigrain Cutlet with Pineapple Pachadi and the Terrai Yam Kebab with Beetroot Pachadi. Even those who despise veggies will swoon as they devour the cutlet, filled with grated and blanched beetroot. The amaranth added a satisfyingly grainy texture and the mildly sweet Pineapple Pachadi paired well with the cutlet.

The yam kebab was boiled and marinated in surajmukhi chilli paste. We could not stop smacking our lips before eagerly reaching out to the refreshing Beetroot Pachadi. For non-veg starters, we had the Podi Nalla Karam Kodi with Palak Crisp. We crushed the crisp over the chicken, which was marinated in Terrai’s in-house Nalla Karam powder of garlic, chilli, and an array of nuts — this was aromatic, flavourful, and meaty perfection. We also devoured the Raw Mango Fish Tikka; every bite was pleasantly soft and light, with a refreshing touch coming from the julienned raw mango on top.