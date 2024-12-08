Rajanna Sircilla’s tech-savvy answer to traffic violations

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : While a deterrent can play a major role in preventing crime, the district police have taken a technological leap by installing high-resolution automatic CCTV cameras at strategic points, including city centres, mandal headquarters and district borders in a bid to stop traffic violations.

Local cops report that the new system is yielding positive results. “The CCTV installations have received a good response from the public. Motorists are gradually adhering to traffic rules since the cameras were put in place,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, adding that this high-tech initiative leaves little room for traffic violators to escape unnoticed.

According to police data, 21,755 cases of traffic violations have been registered so far, with fines amounting to `43,01,355 imposed on offenders. Common violations include riding without helmets, triple riding, using mobile phones while driving, and rash driving.