Rajanna Sircilla’s tech-savvy answer to traffic violations

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : While a deterrent can play a major role in preventing crime, the district police have taken a technological leap by installing high-resolution automatic CCTV cameras at strategic points, including city centres, mandal headquarters and district borders in a bid to stop traffic violations.
Local cops report that the new system is yielding positive results. “The CCTV installations have received a good response from the public. Motorists are gradually adhering to traffic rules since the cameras were put in place,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, adding that this high-tech initiative leaves little room for traffic violators to escape unnoticed.
According to police data, 21,755 cases of traffic violations have been registered so far, with fines amounting to `43,01,355 imposed on offenders. Common violations include riding without helmets, triple riding, using mobile phones while driving, and rash driving.
The cameras were initially installed in Sircilla and Vemulawada towns around 10 months ago. Recently, additional cameras were deployed at five key district borders, including routes toward Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial and Kamareddy.
The cameras not only monitor traffic violations but also help identify and track suspected vehicles, with alerts instantly sent to the police station concerned.
“The high-resolution cameras capture clear images of vehicle numbers and other identifiable details, making it easy to track offenders,” explained Mahajan.
He urged motorists to follow traffic rules, ensure proper documentation and refrain from violations. “If rules are broken, fines will be imposed, and action will be taken as per the law,” he warned.
Beyond enforcing discipline, the system is proving invaluable for public safety. “The CCTV cameras are instrumental in identifying both traffic violators and suspicious vehicles entering or leaving the district,” the SP added.