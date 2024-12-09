Manchu Manoj hospitalised after alleged family dispute; viral videos spark speculation

HYDERABAD: Manchu Manoj, son of veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu, got himself admitted to hospital on Sunday for reported injuries he suffered after allegedly beaten by some people.

According to news that went viral, some family dispute landed him in trouble. He reportedly left the hospital after treatment.

Pahadishareef police said that they received a call on 100 call from his house. “However, we have not received any complaint from anyone regarding the incident. It was just a family issue”, a Pahadishareef police official told TNIE.

But reports suggested that Mohan Babu’s aides beat up Manoj and both son and father complained against each other. However, the PRO of the Manchu family said that there was no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manoj complained to the police against each other.

Videos of Manoj wearing a cervical collar and walking with some difficulty along with his wife Bhuma Mounika and others into a private hospital in Banjara Hills went viral.

This is not for the first time the Manchu family grabbed headlines for wrong reasons. In 2023, a video purportedly showing Mohan Babu’s elder son Manchu Vishnu and Manoj in a verbal duel had gone viral.