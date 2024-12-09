'Pushpa 2' frenzy death: Owner of Sandhya theatre among three held

HYDERABAD: Chikkadapally police on Sunday arrested three officials of Sandhya theatre management in connection with the death of a woman, Revathi, and injuries suffered by her son during a stampede-like situation that prevailed on the day when Pushpa 2 was premiered.

The arrested included M Sandeep, one of the owners of the theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju and in-charge of the lower balcony Srigandhakam Vijaychander.

A huge crowd had gathered at the theatre on December 4 for Pushpa 2 premiere show at about 9.40 pm.

The theatre management neither made adequate security arrangements nor intimated the people about the scheduled visit of some lead actors of the film leading to the chaos.

Around 9.30 pm, actor Allu Arjun came to the theatre with his personal security and all the people gathered there rushed to have a glimpse of him. His personal security team pushed the surging crowd to facilitate him to enter the lower balcony area.

In the resulting chaos, Revathi (35) and her son Sreethej suffocated. They were shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead. Sreethej is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.