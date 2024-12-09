Sikh community marks Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom with prayers, procession in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: People of the Sikh community observed the 349th martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji with immense gaiety on Sunday. A large number of devotees participated in the mass congregation (Vishaal Keertan Divas) held at Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad.

Prabhandak Committee president S Pratap Singh Osaha and secretary S Ranjit Singh said that the congregation was marked by the recitations of Shabad Keertans and Kathas.

Various spiritual leaders and Ragi Jathas were specially invited to captivate the devotees with their speeches and renditions of Keertans. They also highlighted the teachings of the Sikh guru who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and harmony.

Later in the day, Guru Granth Sahibji, along with the religious flags (Nishan Sahebans), was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle with the preachers singing hymns during the procession.