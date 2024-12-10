All about Christmas

HYDERABAD: It’s the season of reds and whites, jingle bells, and carols. As Christmas draws closer, Hyderabadis are all about fun, laughter, and happiness. La La Land 5.0, Hyderabad’s only experiential flea market held recently at Hitex Exhibition Centre, was all this and more.

Families, friends, and little pawed pets indulged in delightful food, enjoyed great stalls, and sang along with the soulful band Capricio. CE took a look at the event and heard from the organisers and curators who made 5.0 happen.

Nihita Raju, Varun Chakkilam, and Vineeth Reddy put their hearts and souls into organising the flea market. Nihita said, “We celebrated our fifth edition at Hitex Exhibition Centre. With over 250 vendors on board, this Christmas edition was our biggest so far.

The brand is growing by the year and we are overwhelmed by the positive response we have been getting and the huge crowds we have been attracting. We thank them for accepting us and opening their hearts to this event.”

Further emphasising on Christmas, the organiser added that the décor totally aligned with the Christmas vibe. “We had many Christmas-themed stalls that sold wonderful goodies and also enjoyed a cake-mixing session, which is a tradition during this season. Even after the event, we wanted to send cakes to people so they’d remember us. Truly, for me, Christmas is all about jingles, snow, and happy moments with friends and family,” Nihita expressed.

Sheena Kaur, curator of the event, was in complete agreement. “This is the only experiential and theme-based flea, something we started five seasons ago, with two editions every year.

We are a team of four based out of Hyderabad - there is a lot of brainstorming that goes into everything and what has to be the ‘it’ factor in the event each year. But we’ve made a mark and now, people look forward to this,” she said.