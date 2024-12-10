Bridge of melodies

HYDERABAD: Over a decade ago, they started building their musical empire in the South. Today, the 15-member band makes heads bang and adrenalines rush across India and throughout the world.

Be it Fish Rock, Chathe, One, or Urumbu, their multi-layered and multi-genre music breaks linguistic barriers to offer an unparalleled sense of freshness, melody, and depth to fans. Yes, that is Thaikkudam Bridge, which recently performed at Odeum By Prism, Financial District.

Five members of the band - Govind Vasantha (founder, vocals, and violin), Mithun Raju (lead guitar), Vian Fernandes (vocals and bass guitar), Ruthin Thej (keyboard), and Anish Gopalkrishnan (vocals) - spoke to CE about music, life, and more.

Excerpts.

What makes Thaikkudam Bridge special?

Govind: Its members. Everyone’s musical background is different; I mean, we have seven different types of singers but somehow, we come together so well.

Mithun: I’ll have to second that. For example, Krishna Bongane and Nila Madhab Mohapatra are trained Hindustani singers and stick to their strengths while others sing rock or folk. This is indeed a unique combination.

Vian: We have every generation listening to us. Little kids, teenagers, their parents, and grandparents - everyone relates and connects to our music, be it heavy or melodic. That is what helped us build what we call our ‘bridge family’ for the last 11 years.

Ruthin: Apart from different genres, each member has his own personality but we deliver it as a team.

Anish: Our music and the love for each other. We are like a family and it shows in our music too.

Take us back to the origin of Thaikkudam.

Govind: So around 11 years ago, I was in Chennai. My cousin Siddharth Menon was trying to get into the music industry at the time. I was thinking of just gathering all our friends for a two-day jamming session. And it happened, just like that. No plan, nothing. We jammed for two days near a bridge called Thaikkudam Bridge, Kerala. We named our band after the bridge.