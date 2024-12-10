HYDERABAD: IIT-Hyderabad will be hosting the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) - Software Edition for the first time on December 11 and 12. This will be the seventh edition of the SIH conducted by the Ministry of Education and AICTE wherein 51 education centres across the country will participate.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, while Ch Srinivasa Rao, director of ICAR-NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) will be invited as chief guest.

The programme will be led by Prof BS Murty, director of IIT-H, and Prof C Malla Reddy dean of Innovation, Translation and Startups.

Prof Murty highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a transformative initiative by the Government of India that bridges the aspirations of India’s youth with the natikhon’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

More than just a competition, SIH is a dynamic platform that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity to shape the future of the education industry.”

“Encouraging students to address real-world challenges lies at the core of SIH’s mission. By solving critical issues in areas like agriculture, healthcare, sustainability, and technology, students create solutions that are practical, scalable, and socially impactful. These efforts have a ripple effect, benefiting local communities while positioning India as a global leader in innovation,” he added.

