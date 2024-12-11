Dharmik is our very own gully boy

HYDERABAD: From the turn of this century, rap music has been the poster genre of all things ‘cool’. In India too, the rap scene has grown by leaps and bounds — just tune into MTV Hustle Season 4 and you will see immense talent on the screen. Standing tall among this talent is Madhusudha Sharma, aka Dharmik, a rapper who hails from Hyderabad.

His track ‘Khalbatta’, which energetically praises the city’s rich culture and history, is all the rage. As he continues to showcase his talent, the rapper opens up to CE about his journey, inspirations, and more.

Excerpts.

How did you get the idea of joining or taking part in MTV Hustle?

I always wanted to be a part of MTV Hustle and showcase my talent; the show is a platform for everyone in the hip-hop scene. For a long time, I used to rap on the streets but only a small circle of people knew what I was doing. MTV Hustle has global reach and people across the world now know me.

Last season, Kayden represented Hyderabad and now, you are. How does it feel?

I feel proud. Actually, if you are from Hyderabad, no matter which part of the world you go to, there is a great amount of respect given to you. Representing my city on MTV Hustle was a very big thing for me because compared to other cities, the hip-hop scene hasn’t grown very much in Hyderabad.

I am from Begum Bazaar and try to bring out Hyderabad in each track I do — the streets, people, culture, language, humanity, behaviour…I am the real example of Hyderabad because I love the city so much.

Where did your rap journey begin?

It all started with the movie Gully Boy — I resonated deeply with it and watched it around three times. That’s when I began exploring this genre of music, watching podcasts and documentaries such as Gully Life: The Story of Divine (2019). Slowly, I started to grow in hip-hop and learned how it is done.

How did you come up with the name ‘Dharmik’?

I am very deeply inclined towards spirituality and religion, always praying to God. Between 2015 and 2018, I was pursuing my Masters. There was nothing at the time and I really needed to make money. God was my only hope — I asked him to show me a path and making me watch Gully Boy was his blessing to me. So, the name ‘Dharmik’ is dedicated to the Almighty.