Four students taken ill after consuming breakfast at hostel in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as four students of Tribal Girls Welfare Hostel in Saipur, Vikarabad fell ill due to alleged food poisoning after consuming food at the hostel on Tuesday.

The affected girl students were immediately taken to the government hospital for treatment. “The girls complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and vomiting. After checkup, the doctors found their condition better and asked them to return to their hostel,” SP K Narayana Reddy told TNIE.

Videos of students getting treatment in the hospital and complaining about poor quality food being served to them at the hostel went viral on social media.

Mild tension prevailed at the hospital after BRS and BJP workers staged a protest at the hostel and demanded stern action against the staff for negligence.

The incident comes on the heels of another recent food poisoning case in Maganoor ZPHS, Narayanpet, where over 40 students had fallen ill due to food poisoning.