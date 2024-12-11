Pigeon allergies: a growing concern for urban dwellers

HYDERABAD: Just look outside your window. What do you see? The blue sky, some trees, and that classic metropolitan traffic of course — but you forgot the protagonist in your urban landscape. Pigeons. Not one, not two, but oh, so many! Droppings here, droppings there, dropping everywhere. Well, pigeons are beautiful creations of Mother Nature but what if allergenic proteins from their feathers or droppings are making you cough, sneeze and gasp for breath? Needless to say, allergies caused by pigeons are of serious concern.

Proteins gone bad

Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, allergy superspecialist and founder-president of the World Allergy Foundation, explains, “The primary allergenic proteins found in pigeon feathers are pig d 1 and pig d 2. The allergenic proteins found in pigeon droppings are pig d 5 and pig d 6, which are produced by the pigeon’s digestive system. All these proteins can become airborne, causing allergic reactions in some people.”

Health issues aplenty

“Around 30 percent of people exposed to allergenic proteins from pigeons will, in due course, show symptoms and develop complications,” Dr Vyakarnam points out.

Sarita, 36, says her allergies are so bad that her family is considering moving out. “After struggling with sneezes and nasal congestion for quite a while, I consulted my allergist and found out that I am allergic to pigeons. There are too many pigeons around my house and the balcony gets filled with droppings, though I get it cleaned every day,” she bemoans.

Apart from such issues and asthma, these allergens can also cause allergic rhinitis, where you have a runny or congested nose and keep sneezing. When airborne proteins travel and lodge themselves onto your skin, it can cause severe dermatitis, characterised by red rashes and itching.

“Another health issue is hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which starts with coughing, fever, extreme weakness and difficulty in breathing. This can progress to interstitial lung disease, interstitial fibrosis, and finally, extensive lung fibrosis, which is an irreversible lung condition. The only treatment is lung transplantation,” cautions the allergist.