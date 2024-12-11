Small lifestyle changes can play a big role in cancer prevention and recovery, say experts

HYDERABAD: Cancer. Just hearing the word can make your heart skip a beat. It’s one of those things that feels so beyond our control, like a force we can’t fight. But here’s the thing — what if we do have some power over it? Experts are showing us that the little things we do every day — whether it’s choosing healthier foods, moving our bodies, or taking time for self-care — can have a big impact.

These small, everyday choices might not only help prevent cancer, but they can also play a role in recovery. It’s a reminder that we’re not completely powerless and that the way we live today can shape the future in ways we never imagined.

Dr Vishal Toka, senior consultant medical oncologist at DDH Renova Cancer Centre in Vidya Nagar, often sees the impact of these choices firsthand. “Research shows that approximately 30-40 percent of cancers are potentially preventable through dietary and lifestyle modifications. However, nutrition alone cannot cure cancer; the diet plays a significant role in cancer risk and recovery.

A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins can lower inflammation and improve immunity, but it’s important to understand its limitations,” he explains.

Let’s start with the diet. A balanced and nutrient-rich plate is one of the most powerful tools we have. Foods like broccoli, kale, berries, and fish aren’t just good for overall health — they contain compounds that actively protect cells and reduce inflammation.

G Sushma, consultant clinical dietician at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, explains, “Proper nutrition strengthens the immune system and helps repair cellular damage caused by oxidative stress. It reduces inflammation, which is a major contributor to cancer development.

During recovery, it supports healing, tissue repair, and energy levels. Nutrient-rich foods can alleviate side effects of treatments like chemotherapy. Overall, a balanced diet enhances both prevention and survivorship.”

The Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats, limited processed meats, and refined sugars, is often hailed as the gold standard. Dr Toka notes its benefits in cancer prevention and even during recovery.

But he’s clear about one thing, stating, “Anti-cancer diets cannot replace conventional anti-cancer treatment. Instead, they can be supplemented with the cancer treatment.”