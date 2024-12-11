Small lifestyle changes can play a big role in cancer prevention and recovery, say experts

HYDERABAD: Cancer. Just hearing the word can make your heart skip a beat. It’s one of those things that feels so beyond our control, like a force we can’t fight. But here’s the thing — what if we do have some power over it? Experts are showing us that the little things we do every day — whether it’s choosing healthier foods, moving our bodies, or taking time for self-care — can have a big impact.
These small, everyday choices might not only help prevent cancer, but they can also play a role in recovery. It’s a reminder that we’re not completely powerless and that the way we live today can shape the future in ways we never imagined.
Dr Vishal Toka, senior consultant medical oncologist at DDH Renova Cancer Centre in Vidya Nagar, often sees the impact of these choices firsthand. “Research shows that approximately 30-40 percent of cancers are potentially preventable through dietary and lifestyle modifications. However, nutrition alone cannot cure cancer; the diet plays a significant role in cancer risk and recovery.
A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins can lower inflammation and improve immunity, but it’s important to understand its limitations,” he explains.
Let’s start with the diet. A balanced and nutrient-rich plate is one of the most powerful tools we have. Foods like broccoli, kale, berries, and fish aren’t just good for overall health — they contain compounds that actively protect cells and reduce inflammation.
G Sushma, consultant clinical dietician at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, explains, “Proper nutrition strengthens the immune system and helps repair cellular damage caused by oxidative stress. It reduces inflammation, which is a major contributor to cancer development.
During recovery, it supports healing, tissue repair, and energy levels. Nutrient-rich foods can alleviate side effects of treatments like chemotherapy. Overall, a balanced diet enhances both prevention and survivorship.”
The Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats, limited processed meats, and refined sugars, is often hailed as the gold standard. Dr Toka notes its benefits in cancer prevention and even during recovery.
But he’s clear about one thing, stating, “Anti-cancer diets cannot replace conventional anti-cancer treatment. Instead, they can be supplemented with the cancer treatment.”
Unfortunately, cancer myths are everywhere, especially when it comes to food. One of the most persistent is the idea that sugar ‘feeds’ cancer. Dr Toka clarifies, “While cancer cells do consume more glucose than normal cells, completely eliminating sugar won’t starve cancer cells. Your body converts most carbohydrates to glucose for energy. The key is maintaining balanced blood sugar levels through a healthy diet, not eliminating all carbohydrates.”
Other misconceptions involve so-called miracle cures. Ingredients like turmeric and neem, while beneficial in some ways, are often overhyped. “While these ingredients have shown some anti-inflammatory properties in laboratory studies, there’s no scientific evidence that they alone can cure cancer in 40 days or any time frame,” Dr Toka expresses.
What about exercise? It turns out that staying active can do more than just boost your mood — it can lower cancer risks significantly. “Strong evidence shows that regular physical activity reduces risk of several cancer types by 20-30 percent, improves treatment outcomes and quality of life during therapy and enhances recovery, reduces recurrence risk, and helps manage treatment side effects,” says Dr Toka. For those already battling the disease, exercise offers even more benefits. It improves survival rates, enhances immunity, and helps manage treatment side effects like fatigue.
For cancer patients, eating well during treatment can be tricky, but it’s essential. Foods rich in protein, like fish, eggs, and legumes, can help the body rebuild. Fruits and vegetables packed with antioxidants support immune function, while staying hydrated by consuming broths and herbal teas combats fatigue. “Eating small, frequent meals may help manage appetite changes,” Sushma advises.
Beyond prevention and recovery, these lifestyle changes bring broader benefits. From better heart health to improved energy levels, the ripple effect is undeniable. It’s not just about cancer — these habits improve overall quality of life.