Beatrice de Fays' 'Passage' exhibition brings augmented reality to life at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: From handprints on cave walls to illustrations on your laptop, art has come a long way. But go a couple of steps further — art literally steps out of the canvas, taking you into another dimension altogether.

That is the power of augmented reality, which Franco-Belgian artist Beatrice de Fays tactfully uses in her exhibition ‘Passage’ at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.

With each stroke bringing out the essence of spirituality and life, it is evident that Beatrice has put years of experience into it all. She converses with CE about her journey, artwork, and more.

Beatrice, who has been an artist for 40 years, says, “I come from a family of painters. My journey started with street art because it was easier for me to express myself that way.

Even today, I use art to communicate, understand, and question things. In fact, I’ve done comics too and mix different kinds of art, always experimenting with different things to change the way one imagines each image. Life is short, so my goal is to create something new and creative. My artwork is a tour to evolution.”

The artist dedicates ‘Passage’ to children and uses augmented reality to see art differently. “I dedicate this to children as they haven’t grown up yet and have so many things to learn. I decided to make these paintings interactive. For instance, you can scan the painting on your phone screen — your body will be in the frame and you can disconnect with everything around you. You have a free mind and move along with the painting in the frame. I have created another artwork, where your avatar — just your torso — is on an LED screen. You can move your hands, legs, and body as you wish, all while childrens’ voices are narrating some deep lines in the background.”