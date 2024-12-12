Beatrice de Fays' 'Passage' exhibition brings augmented reality to life at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: From handprints on cave walls to illustrations on your laptop, art has come a long way. But go a couple of steps further — art literally steps out of the canvas, taking you into another dimension altogether.
That is the power of augmented reality, which Franco-Belgian artist Beatrice de Fays tactfully uses in her exhibition ‘Passage’ at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.
With each stroke bringing out the essence of spirituality and life, it is evident that Beatrice has put years of experience into it all. She converses with CE about her journey, artwork, and more.
Beatrice, who has been an artist for 40 years, says, “I come from a family of painters. My journey started with street art because it was easier for me to express myself that way.
Even today, I use art to communicate, understand, and question things. In fact, I’ve done comics too and mix different kinds of art, always experimenting with different things to change the way one imagines each image. Life is short, so my goal is to create something new and creative. My artwork is a tour to evolution.”
The artist dedicates ‘Passage’ to children and uses augmented reality to see art differently. “I dedicate this to children as they haven’t grown up yet and have so many things to learn. I decided to make these paintings interactive. For instance, you can scan the painting on your phone screen — your body will be in the frame and you can disconnect with everything around you. You have a free mind and move along with the painting in the frame. I have created another artwork, where your avatar — just your torso — is on an LED screen. You can move your hands, legs, and body as you wish, all while childrens’ voices are narrating some deep lines in the background.”
Indeed, Beatrice has a unique way of looking at art. She mentions, “What looks like 2D to people looks like 3D to me. Essentially, I see 3D in 2D and so, I decided to mix both in my artwork.”
She draws inspiration from her African roots and interestingly, Lord Buddha. “I once met a painter from India. He did not understand English but presented a collection of his artwork, which featured Buddha. Wanting to understand spirituality and humanity on a deeper level, I came to India.
It is here that I looked to Buddha and understood that the world is not limited. My art, which is spiritual to me, consists of both African scriptures and Buddha. I believe that art can change the world,” Beatrice expresses.
You can experience her art work, displayed on three floors of Park Hyatt, until December 15. In a world where everyone is clamouring to go with the times and trends, Beatrice’s artwork is a breath of fresh air — out of the canvas.