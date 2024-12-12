Engineering students develop AI-powered platform for accessible mental health support

HYDERABAD: A few decades ago, conversations around ‘mental health’ were brushed aside, leaving many individuals to navigate their inner struggles and reach the shore on their own.

Fast forward to today, the conversation has gained momentum, but therapy — one of the best-known solutions — remains inaccessible or intimidating for many.

To solve this puzzle, a group of second-year computer science engineering students from Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology — V Shiva Charan Tej, V Laxmi Priya Reddy, A Anjali Reddy, and V Agasthyan Karthikeya — created SoulSupport, an AI-powered mental health platform designed to provide accessible emotional support.

Their innovation secured them the position of second runners-up at MATHack 2.0, where they showcased their vision of combining cutting-edge AI technology with empathy and won price money of `2 lakh.

Soulful beginning

The story behind SoulSupport is as empathetic as its design. “The idea stemmed from observing our peers struggle emotionally without knowing where to turn. The inspiration came from the increasing need for accessible mental health support,” shares Shiva, adding, “After completing our first year of BTech, we participated in MATHack 2.0, which pushed us to apply our programming knowledge to real-world problems. Anjali’s background in psychology — she took a minor course at Ambedkar University — highlighted the gap in platforms offering safe spaces for emotional sharing and provided the foundation to shape a platform that’s emotionally intelligent and user-centric.”

Within just 36 hours, the team developed a working prototype of SoulSupport at the hackathon, combining technical expertise and a deep understanding of mental health needs.

The platform isn’t just an academic project; it’s a response to a pressing societal need. “We aim to create a space where people feel safe to share their emotions and find support, even while maintaining their privacy,” adds Shiva.

What SoulSupport offers

So, what’s SoulSupport all about? It’s not an app you download (not yet, at least). Instead, the team has launched a website that acts as a virtual haven for emotional expression.

SoulSupport offers a mix of text-based and anonymous sharing options. Features like ‘Soul Echo’ and ‘Soul Connect’ provide a safe environment for users to share their feelings, either privately or with empathetic listeners.

Other key features include ‘Chatbot & Voice Bot’, which offers AI-driven responses for emotional support, and ‘Age Group Segmentation’, which personalises experiences to make interactions more relatable. The platform’s intuitive design ensures users feel understood without the fear of judgment.