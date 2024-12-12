Engineering students develop AI-powered platform for accessible mental health support

HYDERABAD: A few decades ago, conversations around ‘mental health’ were brushed aside, leaving many individuals to navigate their inner struggles and reach the shore on their own.
Fast forward to today, the conversation has gained momentum, but therapy — one of the best-known solutions — remains inaccessible or intimidating for many.
To solve this puzzle, a group of second-year computer science engineering students from Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology — V Shiva Charan Tej, V Laxmi Priya Reddy, A Anjali Reddy, and V Agasthyan Karthikeya — created SoulSupport, an AI-powered mental health platform designed to provide accessible emotional support.
Their innovation secured them the position of second runners-up at MATHack 2.0, where they showcased their vision of combining cutting-edge AI technology with empathy and won price money of `2 lakh.
Soulful beginning
The story behind SoulSupport is as empathetic as its design. “The idea stemmed from observing our peers struggle emotionally without knowing where to turn. The inspiration came from the increasing need for accessible mental health support,” shares Shiva, adding, “After completing our first year of BTech, we participated in MATHack 2.0, which pushed us to apply our programming knowledge to real-world problems. Anjali’s background in psychology — she took a minor course at Ambedkar University — highlighted the gap in platforms offering safe spaces for emotional sharing and provided the foundation to shape a platform that’s emotionally intelligent and user-centric.”
Within just 36 hours, the team developed a working prototype of SoulSupport at the hackathon, combining technical expertise and a deep understanding of mental health needs.
The platform isn’t just an academic project; it’s a response to a pressing societal need. “We aim to create a space where people feel safe to share their emotions and find support, even while maintaining their privacy,” adds Shiva.
What SoulSupport offers
So, what’s SoulSupport all about? It’s not an app you download (not yet, at least). Instead, the team has launched a website that acts as a virtual haven for emotional expression.
SoulSupport offers a mix of text-based and anonymous sharing options. Features like ‘Soul Echo’ and ‘Soul Connect’ provide a safe environment for users to share their feelings, either privately or with empathetic listeners.
Other key features include ‘Chatbot & Voice Bot’, which offers AI-driven responses for emotional support, and ‘Age Group Segmentation’, which personalises experiences to make interactions more relatable. The platform’s intuitive design ensures users feel understood without the fear of judgment.
Tech behind the magic
SoulSupport’s interface, crafted by Shiva and Laxmi, was built using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, ensuring it is both visually appealing and user-friendly. Meanwhile, the AI functionalities — powered by the CXGenie API — were implemented and trained by
Anjali and Agasthyan. “Data security was a major priority,” shares Shiva. He further notes, “We ensure anonymised data handling and secure communication channels so users can trust us with their emotions.”
Challenges
Building SoulSupport wasn’t without hurdles. “Integrating features while maintaining simplicity was tough,” admits the team, stating, “Training the AI to give meaningful responses required numerous iterations, but we persevered through teamwork, constant learning, and refined our approach based on feedback.”
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users (friends and family) appreciating the platform’s simplicity and empathetic design.
Looking ahead
The team has big plans for SoulSupport. From introducing multilingual support and a mobile app to exploring video-based counselling, they’re committed to evolving the platform.
On the sustainability front, they’re working on a ‘freemium model’ where basic features remain free while premium options like professional counselling come at a fee. Partnerships with organisations for corporate wellness programmes and grants from mental health organisations are also in the pipeline.
For now, SoulSupport is a budding initiative but its potential to redefine accessible mental health support is undeniable. As the team aptly puts it, “We’re not just building technology; we’re building a community of care.”