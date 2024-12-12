Indie sensation Gini talks musical journey, Cozy India Tour

HYDERABAD: This Indie singer has been captivating music lovers with her soulful voice on social media. Meet Gini, a young artiste who is now taking her original music to cities across the country as part of her Cozy India Tour.

From writing songs as a child to becoming a social media sensation, her rise has been phenomenal. After a concert in Hyderabad, she talks to CE about her musical journey, the excitement of performing live, connecting with fans, and more.

Excerpts.

How did it feel to perform in Hyderabad as a part of your Cozy India Tour?

There’s something truly magical about returning to a place that feels like home, and for me, that place is Hyderabad. It has always held a special place in my heart, but this time, it feels even more significant. In the past, my music was mostly heard at school events or competitions, which is exciting. But stepping into Hyderabad with an audience ready to hear my songs, Gini’s songs, was a completely new experience. Seeing people connect with my work felt incredible.

But it was not just about the music but about being surrounded by old friends and familiar faces, which made this return feel like a true homecoming in all senses.

Any crazy fan moments from the show that stood out to you?

The response from the crowd was beyond anything I could have imagined, and I was absolutely buzzing with excitement because of the audience response. They knew all of my catchphrases, like every single one, and started quoting them right back to me — this felt surreal.

It was like we were all in sync, connected by these little moments we’d shared. Then came the moment we all had been waiting for — Sukhoon. They didn’t just sing along but sang it louder than I did, and honestly, it was a proud moment. It felt like all that effort had come to life in the best possible way.