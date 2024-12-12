Plan to prevent sewage overflows bearing fruit: Water Board MD

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) MD K Ashok Reddy said the 90-day action plan to make the city free of sewerage overflows, which started on October 2, was showing positive results. The special drive to clear chokes and sewer overflows onto roads has reduced complaints, he added.

Ashok, along with Water Board Executive Director Mayank Mittal, reported that of the three lakh sewer manholes and 3,600 km of sewer pipelines in the GHMC limits, 60% of the work was completed. To date, 1,600 km of sewer pipelines and 1,22,100 manholes have been desilted. The remaining work is expected to be completed by April or May next year. In the next monsoon, the desilting efforts are projected to reduce sewage overflow complaints by 30%, they added.

HMWSSB identified hotels, restaurants, hospitals, hostels and other institutions as significant contributors to sewer overflows. Notices will be issued to such establishments, mandating the construction of silt chambers to manage solid waste, failing which stringent action will be taken.

The Water Board also highlighted the need to add 10–11 km of sewage pipelines across over 100 locations in the city where no sewage lines currently exist. The HMWSSB is preparing estimates and will initiate a special drive to lay new sewage pipelines, Ashok added.