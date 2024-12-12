Smart India Hackathon 2024 kicks off at IIT-Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) inaugurated the grand finale of the seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) – Software Edition 2024, focusing on the theme of agriculture, on Wednesday.

The event, simultaneously conducted across 51 nodal centres nationwide, was virtually inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A total of 26 teams, comprising 200 participants and mentors, will work intensively over two days to deliver innovative solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering and interacted with innovators at the grand finale via video conferencing.

This year’s hackathon focuses on solving real-world challenges, with IIT-H’s theme, ‘Agriculture’.

At the local inauguration, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, director of NAARM, Hyderabad, was the chief guest, while Dr Shreenivas Desai, professor and nodal officer, PPMC & ICAR, UAS Dharwad, and SPOC, UAS Dharwad, was the guest of honour.

The programme was led by IIT-H director Prof BS Murty alongside Prof C Malla Reddy, dean of innovation, translation and startups, and Dr Phanindra Varma Jampana, faculty-in-charge of E-Cell, IIT-H.

Prof Murty said, “The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a transformative initiative by the Government of India that aligns the aspirations of India’s youth with the nation’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. With agriculture as its central theme at IIT-H, this platform empowers participants to develop innovative solutions for a sector crucial to India’s economy and food security. SIH transcends being just a competition — it is a dynamic ecosystem fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and creative problem-solving, essential for advancing education, industry and sustainable development.”

Four winning teams will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each during the valedictory function on December 12.