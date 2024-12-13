H-CITI project to accelerate with Rs 3,500 crore investment for Hyderabad infrastructure improvements

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore has said that a plan should be prepared to expedite the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) works to make the city one of the best global cities. He was speaking at a meeting with GHMC, HMWSSB and other departments on Thursday.

Kishore advised the officials to immediately begin the tender process of flyovers and underpasses at six junctions around KBR Park which will be undertaken at Rs 1,230 crore as H-CITI Phase 1. The officials were also asked to submit a report on land acquisition and compensation to be given under this project.

Sources said Rs 3,500 crore has been sanctioned for 38 road works, junction improvements, construction of grade separators, underpasses, RoBs and RuBs.

Kishore directed the officials to use the earmarked Rs 150 crore for the junction development and beautification works for early completion. Around 4,100 electricity poles found obstructing 125 traffic junctions will be shifted within three months.

The principal secretary suggested GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi establish an H-CITI Project Implementation Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee with officials from various government departments for speedy implementation of the project.

A meeting will be held on the same subject matter in NIUM next Thursday.