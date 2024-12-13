Narayana students win gold at International Junior Science Olympiad 2024 in Romania

HYDERABAD: Two students of Narayana Educational Institutions, Bhavyaa Gunwal and Shwetank Agrawal, won gold medals at the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2024 held in Bucharest, Romania, from December 1 to 11.

The IJSO, an esteemed annual competition for students under 16, highlights the critical role science plays in education and development of young minds.

The Indian contingent won a total of six gold medals, a remarkable achievement in science education.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr P Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, expressing her pride said, “Our students have once again exemplified what dedication, hard work, and the right guidance can achieve. Bhavyaa and Shwetank’s success at IJSO 2024 is not just a personal triumph, but a testament to India’s potential in global scientific arenas. We are incredibly proud to have played a role in their journey.”

Adding to the sentiment, Ms P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, stated, “We believe in nurturing curiosity, fostering innovation, and equipping our students with the skills to excel on any platform. The achievements of our students at the IJSO inspire every child who dares to dream big.