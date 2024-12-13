T-Hub selects seven startups for semiconductor programme to drive innovation

HYDERABAD: AIC T-Hub announced the selection of seven startups for its latest cohort under the semiconductor programme on Thursday.

The cohort is expected to accelerate innovation across critical sectors, including automotive & electric vehicles (EV), 5G communication, biomedical devices, and semiconductor design.

Over the next six months, these startups will be supported through a comprehensive programme structure. They will also have access to Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) Shuttle services for rapid prototyping, giving them a low-cost, fast-feedback loop to test and verify their semiconductor designs.

Additionally, they will gain free access to semiconductor foundries and assembly houses to manufacture and test their integrated circuit (IC) prototypes, stated T-Hub in a release.

It added that the programme has seen tremendous success in previous cohorts, with remarkable milestones including Rs 40.29 crore in grants received, Rs 21.48 crore in investments raised, and Rs 19.28 crore in orders. In total, 35 pilots were conducted, and 4 semiconductor chips were successfully developed and tested.