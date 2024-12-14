Asking right questions is key: Sania Mirza

HYDERABAD: Taking equal responsibility to keep our surroundings clean for a better tomorrow is something we all must do — especially if an icon like Sania Mirza stood for it too at ITC Nimyle’s Clean Equal Mission launch. The former doubles World No 1 and winner of six Grand Slam crowns had a candid conversation with CE about her perspectives on life, motherhood, and more.

Sania lauded the Clean Equal Mission, saying that this is the kind of initiative that women need for an equal future. “We can go on and on about equality but it actually comes from setting examples and organising initiatives like this. This is an initiative very close to my heart and I am glad that I could be a part of it,” she expressed.

Indeed, the tennis star is extremely passionate about equality. Sania elaborated, “Equality is about equal opportunity. Asking the right questions at every given point is key. We can certainly talk to men about equality but for equality to happen, it is the woman who truly needs to believe that she is empowered.”

The sportsperson’s unique perspective on equality was indeed refreshing. She added, “In certain parts of society, women do not believe that they are equal to men. Equality comes from within, empowerment comes from within. To be truly in an equal and empowered society, country, and world, believe you are equal.”