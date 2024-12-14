Homeowners sans RWHS to pay double charges for water tankers

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) has issued a directive to over 17,000 water consumers in Greater Hyderabad limits to construct Rain Water Harvesting Structure (RWHS) pits in their premises by December 31, failing which they will have to shell out double charges for water tankers from January 1, whenever tankers are required.

A notice from the Water Board stated: “ln case of non-compliance with the notice issued by the HMWSSB by December end, water tanker charges will be doubled from January 1, 2025.”

The Board’s RWHS wing recently surveyed households occupying plots og 300 sq.yds or more. Out of 39,000 properties surveyed, 22,000 were found to have functional RWHS pits, while 17,000 lacked or had non-functional or improperly constructed pits.

HMWSSB officials told TNIE that 18 NGOs were engaged to collect data. Construction of RWHS is mandatory for properties with an area of 300 sq.yds or more, as stipulated in the water supply sanction letter.

The Board provides guidelines, technical support and a plan designed by qualified geologists to help consumers construct RWHS pits in their premises. This initiative aims to address the acute drinking water shortages and groundwater depletion experienced in Greater Hyderabad and across Telangana.

By promoting scientific methods of groundwater recharge and educating the public, the Water Boards seeks to enhance water table levels and reduce dependency on water tankers, especially during summer.