RaGa sisters’ eureka moment at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: If you think classical music is ‘boring’, ‘old-fashioned’, or something young people can’t connect with, attending a Ranjani-Gayatri concert will just change your mind. You’ll be captivated even before the opening notes of the tambura recede.

At Kalasagaram’s 57th Annual Festival of Music, Dance, and Drama, the duo’s concert stood out — not just for the music but also for the devotional fervourwhich filled the hearts of rasikas. Amidst their packed schedule, CE had the privilege of chatting with the renowned RaGa sisters about music and more.

Excerpts.

Could you say a few words about your performance at Kalasagaram?

It has been quite some time since our previous live concert for Kalasagaram, and the overwhelming love we received was truly heartwarming. The grounds under the shamiana were packed to capacity, with people even sitting outside and watching the concert on large screens. Students and young fans gathered near the dais, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reaffirmed classical music’s enduring appeal. It’s clear that this art form is still valued, sought after, and enjoyed by a large and diverse audience.

We hope this becomes the norm for all concerts in the future. What stood out even more was the quality of the audience. Their listening intensity and enthusiasm have consistently supported us throughout our musical journey and growth.

They responded with remarkable energy to the most intricate and technical aspects of our performance — whether it was the Ragam Thanam Pallavi, the four-raga parallel Graha Bhedam presentation, or the elaborate alapanas. Moments like these remind us why we do what we do.

When you look back at your journey, how do you feel about the path you’ve travelled on?

When we started as violinists, we never imagined transitioning to vocalists. And when we stepped into the world of vocal music, we didn’t expect such a warm and enthusiastic embrace from music lovers.

What challenges did you face in your journey and what motivates you to keep going during tough times?

In professional life, we often encounter stonewalls, many of which arise from age and gender-related stereotypes that persist within the ecosystem. These barriers manifest, delaying recognition, respect, and rewards.