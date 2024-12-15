A village that cherishes every girl

KARIMNAGAR: In a world often skewed towards sons, Kondaayyapally village in Gangadhara mandal is trying all it can to balance the scales. The residents have banded together to instil confidence among parents with girl children through a unique initiative: depositing Rs 5,000 for every girl born in the village. Over the past seven years, they have collectively deposited funds for 75 girl babies, in a bid to ensure that every girl is cherished and nurtured.

Agriculture is the primary livelihood for most families in Kondaayyapally, but the community’s unity and support for parents of girl children have made a significant social impact. Years ago, a resident, Batike Pentaiah, left the village to seek employment in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

However, he stopped communicating with his family and did not send them any money. When his elder daughter reached marriageable age, the family tried to inform him, but he did not respond. Seeing their plight, the villagers united, contributed money and arranged her wedding. This incident left a lasting impression, sparking a collective resolve to ensure that no girl child would face such difficulties in the future.

Under the leadership of Rendla Srinivas, an NRI hailing from the village, the youth decided to address the issue. They resolved that no parent in Kondaayyapally should see a girl child as a burden. The villagers established the “Maa Oor Mahalakshmi” Foundation to support girls and their families.

“In 2018, on the day of Rama Navami, all the villagers came together to form this organisation. Initially, it was challenging to collect funds, but the villagers persevered to make deposits on behalf of newborn girls,” Rendla Srinivas says. Through this foundation, the village provides financial assistance to girls, acting like an extended family. This reduces the burden on families during their daughters’ weddings.

The initiative includes a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 for every girl child born in the village. Of this, Rs 5,000 is contributed by the villagers and Rs 5,000 by the parents, under the “Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana” scheme. This financial support ensures that girls have a secure future. S Rachana, a resident of the village, shares, “Earlier, parents of girl children felt burdened, but this collective effort has improved self-confidence among families.”

Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, who attended a deposit distribution event, lauded the villagers for their unity and social consciousness. He remarks, “The efforts of Kondaayyapally are a positive sign of community-driven change for girl children.”