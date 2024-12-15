Five Telangana districts below 10°C; chill in the air till mid-January

HYDERABAD: The state is currently experiencing cold weather, with cold wave conditions prevailing in isolated areas. As of Saturday, five districts recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C. The lowest temperature was 6.6°C at Bela in Adilabad district, followed by 6.7°C in Sirpur in Kumurambheem Asifabad, 9.3°C in Pembi in Nirmal, 9.4°C in Jukkal in Kamareddy and 9.8°C in Nyalkal in Sangareddy district, according to the TGDPS. The minimum temperature in Hyderabad limits was 13.3°C at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that temperatures will remain 2-4°C below normal over the next two days. After this, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely in isolated areas starting from December 18.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, told TNIE, “Telangana will experience light rains due to low pressure in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

There will be a marginal drop in temperatures in northern districts and a slight increase in the southern parts of the state until December 19. After that, northerly winds will bring colder days once the weather system subsides.

The state can expect minimum temperatures of 4-5°C, and mercury levels will remain on the lower side until the second week of January.”

According to the IMD, over the next four days, the minimum temperatures in many places in the state will remain below 15°C.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky, with mist or hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 17°C, respectively.