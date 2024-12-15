Hyderabad teens pack a punch, shine on the world stage

HYDERABAD: At an age when teenagers have difficulty juggling academics, friendships and deciding on a career, two 16-year-olds from Hyderabad — Arabandi Karthik Reddy and Munipala Ramanuja Pranav — are busy winning medals in international karate tournaments.

At the recently concluded 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship in Durban, South Africa, Karthik won one gold and bronze each and two silver medals across three events in elite and club categories while Pranav secured a silver and bronze each in two separate events. Both underwent training at My Dojo Karate Academy in Nizampet, run by current national team coach Keerthan Kondru.

Winning international medals is not a new experience for Karthik, who bagged medals in the same tournament in 2022 apart from the US Open Championship the same year. However, his medal tally saw a hefty rise this time. Notable among those was the gold medal in the team kumite category.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthik, who is expected to participate in the Chief Ministers (CM) Cup next, says, “Results on the first day (of the championship) were not up to my expectations but I gradually adapted in the coming days as I had to play three more events. I believe my last day performance was the best (the gold medal bout) as I defeated the Australian opponent in one-and-a-half minutes with a 7-2 lead. Earlier, I had lost to him with a 2-3 score.”

Dream debut

Meanwhile, Pranav, who was making his international debut in South Africa, won a silver medal in the junior team kumite event and a bronze medal in the kumite club category after losing in the first round of the elite event.