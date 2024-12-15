IAF chief rallies next-gen officers at Dundigal

HYDERABAD: The Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal hosted the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) on Saturday, marking the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets in the flying and ground-duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, served as the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade and conferred the President’s Commission upon 204 graduating cadets (178 men and 26 women).

The CAS was received by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Commandant, AFA.

Reviewing the parade, the Air Chief Marshal praised the high standards displayed during the event, commending the cadets’ immaculate turnout and precise drill movements. Highlighting the growing importance of aerospace power in modern warfare, he emphasised teamwork, fitness, dedication and integrity as key attributes for their future roles.

“You are the future leaders and commanders, and you will chart the destiny of the IAF,” he reminded the young officers, urging them to uphold the ethos, honour, and traditions of the IAF.

The event was particularly significant as it marked the commissioning of the first batch of officers from the newly created Weapon Systems Branch. Additionally, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country were awarded their ‘Wings’ upon completing flying training.

The highlight of the event was the commissioning ceremony, during which the graduating cadets were adorned with their ranks by the RO. The Commandant of the Academy administered the oath of allegiance, pledging the officers to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the nation.

The parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers taking their Pratham Pag (first step) into the IAF.

Recognising excellence